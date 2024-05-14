The Golden State's new WNBA team has a new name.

The team on Tuesday announced the professional women's basketball team will be called the Valkyries.

The name draws from Norse mythology.

The Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike.

"The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," Valkyries President Jess Smith said in a statement. "And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

There are no players yet on the nascent team.

The Valkyries will be the 13th team in the WNBA when they join the league in 2025.

Last week, Warriors chairman Joe Lacob named Ohemaa Nyanin as the team's first general manager.

The team also unveiled the new logo and described its symbolism, which gives a nod to the Golden State Warriors, their male counterparts. Both teams' logos use the eastern span of the Bay Bridge in their design.

The team said the Bay Bridge reinforces the team’s presence across the Bay, but specifically the tie between the team’s homes in both Oakland, where the team’s practice facility and front office is located, and in San Francisco’s Chase Center, where the team will play all home games.

The Valkyries brand was developed by Cartwright, led by Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing Amanda Chin.

On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thrive City will host a Valkyries Block Party featuring E-40, Goapele, Kehlani, Khyenci, Mayzin and P-Lo.

For more information on the Valkyries, click here.