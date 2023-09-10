Gold Ribbon Riders raise over $125K for pediatric cancer research

article

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of hundreds who came out to support the Gold Ribbon Riders at Crestwood Country Day Camp in Melville.

"We are one of the lucky ones, and we are resigned to pay it forward and help others who are still waiting to hear the words: treatable, curable." — Jamie Weiss, Founder of Gold Ribbon Riders

The day was filled with games, dance-offs and tons of fun to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Fox 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

Even though everyone was divided into different teams - all of those who showed up - represented an army of love.

The founder of Gold Ribbon Riders, Jamie Weiss, said she feels lucky. Her daughter Sawyer was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma when she was just 10-months-old.

After eight rounds of chemotherapy and a nine and a nearly ten-hour surgery, Sawyer went home.

Today Sawyer is healthy and starting first grade.

"We are one of the lucky ones, and we are resigned to pay it forward and help others who are still waiting to hear the words: treatable, curable," Weiss said.

"Before any team took the field or the games were played, the day felt triumphant," she added.

To date, Gold Ribbon Riders has raised over $2.5M dollars of which 100% of every dollar has directly funded pediatric cancer research.

This event alone has raised well over $125,000.