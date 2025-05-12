Gold prices hit $3,200 an ounce — and Americans are cashing in

The Brief Gold prices have surged to around $3,200 an ounce, prompting many Americans to sell old jewelry and coins. Local businesses on Long Island report a spike in customers looking to cash in on unused or inherited gold. Experts attribute the price surge to economic uncertainty and are urging caution when buying or selling.



With gold prices soaring to record highs, many Americans are heading to jewelry shops and pawn stores to sell old coins, chains, and keepsakes.

Experts say global economic uncertainty is driving the trend—and urge caution when selling.

What we know:

The price of gold has surged over the past year, now hovering around $3,200 an ounce. That spike has prompted a growing number of Americans to sell whatever gold they have—often in the form of forgotten jewelry or inherited heirlooms.

Tony Cutrone, vice president of Gold Coast Jewelry & Pawn, said prices have jumped $800 in the past six months—and $600 in just the last 60 days.

Cutrone says he’s seen a steady stream of new customers looking to offload their gold. "They’re actually looking for things tucked away in their drawers, some things they inherited that they’re not utilizing—and it’s a lot of money just sitting there," he said.

At The Father & Sons 110 Jewelry Center, owner Eddie Babakhanov noted that Long Islanders are seizing the opportunity.

"Gold is like on the tip of everyone’s tongue," he said.

Why you should care:

Economist Dr. Marty Cantor said gold prices are being driven by market anxiety.

"What it shows is that people are concerned about the economy—the global and current economy—and until the tariff resolves itself, gold will continue going up in price," he said.

His advice? "Just be patient and pay attention to what’s going on. Once you convert it to dollars, then the dollars are a static worth—and if anything, it’ll go down in value."

As the market reminds us: the dollar isn’t always worth its weight in gold.