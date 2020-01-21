Go inside Ulster County 911 center

FOX 's hit show 'Lone Star 911' stars Rob Lowe as he leads a team of firefighters in Austin, Texas and Liv Tyler as a paramedic. It's a show about the drama behind lifesaving emergencies.

FOX 5 NY got a rare look inside a real life 911 call center, with a first hand look through the eyes and ears of the dispatchers who take those call every single day.

Photojournalist Andre Greller, editor Horatio Jennings and FOX 5 producer Jose Salvador worked together to bring you this exclusive look inside the Ulster County 911 dispatch center.

Emergency communications 911 is a division of the Ulster County Department of Emergency Services. The function of emergency communications 911 is to answer 911 calls from every community in Ulster County, process the information, then dispatch the appropriate police, fire or ambulance squad to those needing assistance.

