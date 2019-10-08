Go inside the MSC Meraviglia

The MSC Meraviglia is the largest cruise ship to ever dock in Manhattan in New York Harbor.

Spanning 19 decks high, and weighing over 171,000 tons, the ship is filled with 12 dining experiences, a spa, four pools, Cirque du Soleil performances and more.

MSC also purchased a private island next to Bimini, and were able to clean the land and water, creating a cleaner environment for marine life.

The Meraviglia will be docked in New York for the next few weeks, taking short cruises along the North East, then sailing south to Miami, where it will be based until April.