Stampede after GloRilla concert in Rochester claims third victim; venue closed

article

A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend rap concert, police said Thursday.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse was the only person who remained hospitalized following a Sunday evening performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.

RELATED: 2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified

Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the show.

Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

RELATED: Stampede at GloRilla concert in New York leaves 2 dead

The city revoked the venue's entertainment license on Wednesday while authorities investigate.

The armory's owner has not responded to numerous emailed requests for comment.



