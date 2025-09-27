Global Citizen Festival 2025 at Central Park: Here's what we know
NEW YORK - The Global Citizen Festival is back in Central Park with an exciting lineup and a mission to drive global change.
Event details and lineup
What we know:
The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, with the event taking place on the Great Lawn.
The festival will feature performances by Cardi B, Shakira, Tyla, Ayra Starr and more, with Hugh Jackman hosting and co-hosts like Bill Nye and Adam Lambert.
This year's festival aims to provide energy access in Africa, protect the Amazon rainforest and ensure education for children worldwide.
Appearances by
- Shakira
- Cardi B
- Tyla
- Ayra Starr
- Mariah the Scientist
- Camilo
- Elyanna
- ROSÉ
Host & Co-Hosts
- Hugh Jackman (host)
- Bill Nye
- Adam Lambert
- Danai Gurira
- Liza Koshy
Speakers
- Kristen Bell
- Tony Goldwyn
- Laurie Hernandez
- Nate Burleson
- Vladimir Duthiers
- Fran Katsoudas
- Lydia Kekeli Amenyaglo
- Fy Rajaonarivelo
- Esther Kimani
- Omowumi Ogunrotimi
- Valeriia Rachynska
- Taily Terena
Road closures and ticketing information
The NYPD will close Central Park West between 81st St. and 90th St., and West 85th St. between Central Park West and Columbus Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.
Tickets are free through advocacy actions on the Global Citizen app or website, but can also be purchased for general admission and VIP experiences.
How to watch remotely
If you can't make it to Central Park, the festival will stream live on various platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Video.
The festival will be accessible to audiences worldwide, with broadcasts in numerous countries, ensuring global participation.
The Source: Information from the Global Citizen Festival and Central Park website was used in this article.