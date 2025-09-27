Global Citizen Festival 2025 at Central Park: Here's what we know

article

The Brief Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The festival will feature artists like Cardi B and Shakira from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are free but can also be purchased for general admission and VIP access.



The Global Citizen Festival is back in Central Park with an exciting lineup and a mission to drive global change.

Event details and lineup

What we know:

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, with the event taking place on the Great Lawn.

The festival will feature performances by Cardi B, Shakira, Tyla, Ayra Starr and more, with Hugh Jackman hosting and co-hosts like Bill Nye and Adam Lambert.

This year's festival aims to provide energy access in Africa, protect the Amazon rainforest and ensure education for children worldwide.

Appearances by

Shakira

Cardi B

Tyla

Ayra Starr

Mariah the Scientist

Camilo

Elyanna

ROSÉ

Host & Co-Hosts

Hugh Jackman (host)

Bill Nye

Adam Lambert

Danai Gurira

Liza Koshy

Speakers

Kristen Bell

Tony Goldwyn

Laurie Hernandez

Nate Burleson

Vladimir Duthiers

Fran Katsoudas

Lydia Kekeli Amenyaglo

Fy Rajaonarivelo

Esther Kimani

Omowumi Ogunrotimi

Valeriia Rachynska

Taily Terena

Road closures and ticketing information

The NYPD will close Central Park West between 81st St. and 90th St., and West 85th St. between Central Park West and Columbus Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Tickets are free through advocacy actions on the Global Citizen app or website, but can also be purchased for general admission and VIP experiences.

How to watch remotely

If you can't make it to Central Park, the festival will stream live on various platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Video.

The festival will be accessible to audiences worldwide, with broadcasts in numerous countries, ensuring global participation.