Glen Cove Hospital fire diverts patients, ambulances rerouted

The Brief Fire breaks out at Glen Cove Hospital, affecting the emergency department. Seven patients redirected within the hospital, with ambulances and walk-ins diverted to Plainview Hospital. No injuries have been reported.



A fire disrupted operations at Glen Cove Hospital, leading to the diversion of patients and ambulances to nearby facilities Saturday.

Hospital operations impacted by fire

What we know:

Nassau County fire officials reported a fire at Glen Cove Hospital at 11:05 a.m. The fire was discovered in the roof area, causing damage from the emergency room up to the roof line.

The Glen Cove Fire Department, with help from neighboring departments, brought the fire under control in about an hour.

At least seven patients were diverted to other areas of the hospital. Ambulances and walk-in patients are being redirected to Plainview Hospital. Despite the disruptions, no injuries were reported among hospital patients or firefighters, according to officials.

What they're saying:

Representatives from the hospital expect the emergency room to reopen in about eight hours. The fire marshal personnel are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire and coordinating repairs with hospital staff.

The emergency room and one X-ray room will remain closed as repairs are underway. Hospital staff are working to ensure patient care continues smoothly despite the temporary closures.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by fire marshal personnel.