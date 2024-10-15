Glass balcony shatters, injures 2, including child, in Queens

Two people are recovering after they were hit by falling glass in Queens on Monday, police said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Beech Avenue in Flushing.

Police said a seventh floor glass balcony railing shattered and fell on a 45-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl.

Neither were seriously injured.

Inspectors are looking into what caused it to break and if other railings could also shatter.

The building owner was issued a violation for failure to maintain the building.