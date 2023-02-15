Girl Scouts selling cookies robbed in front of grocery store

article

A Grinch stole the hard-earned money some Girl Scouts had earned selling cookies in front of a Maryland grocery store.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon in front of a Safeway store in Rockville on Sunday.

A parent told the Montgomery County Police that she noticed a man sitting on a nearby bench for about 15 or 20 minutes as her daughter was selling Girl Scout cookies.

He then walked up ot the table, grabbed the cash box, and took off.

Officers searched the area for the man but came up short.

The girls were not hurt in the incident.

Cops said the mom did not want to press charges but just wants the girls' money back.