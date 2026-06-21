Girl lured into taxi on Staten Island; man wanted for attempted kidnapping

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The Brief An unidentified man allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl from 55 Richmond Terrace into a taxi. Police say he then took her to an undisclosed location and assaulted her before she successfully escaped. The suspect fled, and has yet to be apprehended.



Police are asking for the public's help to track down a man wanted in connection with the attempted kidnapping and assault of a 14-year-old girl on Saturday morning.

What we know:

An unidentified man approached the girl outside 55 Richmond Terrace around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect first lured the girl to a nearby deli, then into a taxi. The taxi transported them to an undisclosed location, where the suspect forcefully grabbed the victim's buttocks.

The victim was able to break away and flee the location to safety. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.