Girl found unresponsive in Long Island hotel pool

A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a hotel pool on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police were called to the Marriott Melville on Walt Whitman Road about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A family member had found Katlyn Pineda unresponsive in the pool. The Bronx girl was rushed to Plainview Hospital in critical condition. She was then transported to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.

An updated condition was not available for her. Suffolk County detectives are still investigating the incident.