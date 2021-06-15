Girl dies in backyard pool on Long Island

article

A 12-year-old Long Island girl drowned in her backyard pool on Monday night.

Suffolk County Police responded to the home on Association Road in Bellport at about 7 p.m. last night.

Addison Delossantos was found unresponsive in the backyard pool.

EMS rushed Delossantos to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue but it was too late to save her life.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

