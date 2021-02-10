Woman beaten, thrown to sidewalk and robbed in Queens group attack

The NYPD wants to find a group of people who attacked a woman in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Cops say on Jan. 12 the 47-year-old victim was standing at the intersection of 90th Street and Northern Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m. when she was approached by the group from behind.

She was hit in the head, knocked to the ground, punched and kicked about her body. The group also stole her purse, added police.

The suspects fled on foot northbound on 90th Street towards 32nd Avenue. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.