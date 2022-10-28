5 females accused of attacking, robbing girl in Queens subway station

article

A 15-year-old girl was pushed to the ground, punched, kicked, and robbed in a Queens subway station.

The NYPD says it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the mezzanine level of the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line subway station.

The girl was approached by five females. They attacked her in the head and body before grabbing her wallet and leaving the station.

EMS took the victim to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in stable condition.

The victim's wallet contained a debit card and identification documents. Later in the day, someone made two unauthorized purchases on her debit card.

The first charge was for approximately $7.20 and the second charge was for approximately $200.

The New York City Police Department is asking if anyone can identify any of the suspects to give them a call. There is a reward in the case.