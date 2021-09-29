Girl allegedly stabbed to death by twin brother

article

A 17-year-old Texas girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her twin brother in their home.

The girl, whose identity has not been released, was found with several stab wounds in her bedroom at her home north of Katy. The attack happened while their parents were sleeping, ABC 13 reported.

When authorities arrived just before 5 a.m., they found her brother giving her CPR. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Harris County Sgt. Greg Pinkins said the brother "made no statements when deputies arrived," though they believe he was the one who called 911 and was being considered a suspect, KHOU reported.

Officers took the brother into custody and have recovered the knife that they believe was used. His name was not released.

The family has refused to allow deputies inside the home, so authorities were working on obtaining a search warrant, FOX Houston reported.

It’s not clear what led to the stabbing.