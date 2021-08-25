Girl, 6, struck and killed by driver in Brooklyn; driver faces manslaughter charges

A six-year-old girl was killed when an SUV slammed into her as she crossed the street in Dyker Heights, said police.

Hiromi Tamy, of Brooklyn, was struck at about 8 p.m. Tuesday by a 2017 Lexus GX460 in the area of 12th Avenue and 67th Street.

According to police, Quihua Zhu, 30, was driving southbound on 12th Avenue and crossed over the solid double yellow pavement markings, traveling into oncoming traffic. As the vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lane, Zhu made a left turn at the intersection of 67th Street, striking the girl.

Tamy was crossing the street in the east crosswalk, southbound, with the pedestrian signal in her favor.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Zhu continued eastbound on 67th Street. He returned to the scene after traveling around the block. Zhu and his passengers were not injured.

Tamy was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Zhu faces multiple charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, motor vehicle failure to yield to pedestrian - injury,

failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to obey traffic device, driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street and improper left turn on a one way road.