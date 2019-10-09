Girl, 4, missing after separating from mother on subway

article

Police need the public's help finding a girl who was separated from her mother inside a subway station in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

Police were searching for Kaitlyn Daniels, 4, through the No. 4 and No. 5 subway lines. She was last seen at the 59th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

Kaitlyn became separted from her mother at about 9 a.m.

She is described as 2'5 " tall and was wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

If you spot Caitlyn, contact police.

This story was updated to reflect the child's correct name. She is Kaitlyn Daniels and not Caitlyn Brown.