Girl, 3, found safe following AMBER Alert

An AMBER Alert issued for a three-year-old girl from Long Island was canceled Friday.

Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell, 3, was found safe at a relative's home after she was abducted by her mother who shot her father multiple times, according to Suffolk County Police.

The girl was initially believed to be in danger.

Details surrounding her safe return were not immediately available.

Police responded to a call from the victim of a shooting Thursday at about 8:20 p.m. in Riverhead and found Andrew Mitchell, 46, of Flanders shot.

He was alert and able to tell officers that the mother of his child had shot him during a dispute, according to police. Mitchell was airlifted to by police to an area hospital for treatment.

Patchita Tennat, 42, of Riverhead then fled the home with the child. She remained at large.

The AMBER Alert was subsequently issued for Vanessa.

Vanessa was described as black, 50 lbs., approximately two feet, six inches tall with brown eyes. She was wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers at the time of the abduction.

The suspect was described as black, approximately 160 lbs., five feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes.

She was wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Police asked the public to be on the look out for the child and Tennant who were believed to be traveling in a Grey 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with NY license plate HUS 7151.

The vehicle was located in Middle Island.