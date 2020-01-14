Girl, 15, missing from Long Island

Police on Long Island have issued a missing child alert for a girl suffering from bi-polar disorder and who may be suicidal.

Nakala Diaz, 15, was last seen at 5 p.m. om Milburn Avenue in Baldwin.

She is described as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 lbs.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nakala was wearing a three-quarter length jacket with fur hood, black long sleeve shirt, black pants with the word 'Love' written in white on her leg, black boots and glasses.

She is believed to be on foot and in the area.

If you have seen Nakala, contact Nassau County Poice at 516-573-7347 or call 911.