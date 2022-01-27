Girl hit by box truck in Brooklyn

A 13-year-old girl was in critical condition after being struck by a box truck in Brooklyn.

The girl got off an MTA bus at about 7:36 a.m. and was struck by the box truck as she crossed Avenue J and Coney Island Avenue, according to police.

The girl was rushed to Maimonides Hospital.

The 35-year-old driver of the box truck remained at the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

SkyFox was over the area as the NYPD investigated the incident.