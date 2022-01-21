Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 11, in critical condition after being struck by driver with suspended license

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 8:59AM
Ozone Park
Girl, 11, critical after hit-and-run

An 11-year-old girl was in critical condition after she was struck by a driver with a suspended license in Queens.

NEW YORK - An 11-year-old girl was in critical condition in a Queens hospital after she was struck by a driver with a suspended license, said police.

The girl was hit by the vehicle at about 2:38 p.m. Thursday at Lefferts Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed her to Jamaica Medical Center.

The 67-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. He was taken into police.

It was not clear why the driver struck the child.

