Girl, 11, in critical condition after being struck by driver with suspended license

An 11-year-old girl was in critical condition in a Queens hospital after she was struck by a driver with a suspended license, said police.

The girl was hit by the vehicle at about 2:38 p.m. Thursday at Lefferts Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed her to Jamaica Medical Center.

The 67-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. He was taken into police.

It was not clear why the driver struck the child.

