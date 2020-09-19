Expand / Collapse search

Ginsburg to be honored with statue in Brooklyn

New York
A Brooklyn native and graduate of Columbia University, Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as an inspiration for millions of New Yorkers across the five boroughs.

NEW YORK - Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that New York will honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by putting up a statue of her in her birthplace of Brooklyn.

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women’s rights, she became the high court's second female justice in 1993.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he'll appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference,” Cuomo said in a statement. “She was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor.” 

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood. She first gained fame as a litigator for the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.

With the Associated Press.

