Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann due in court on Long Island

Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann is due in court Wednesday on Long Island after being charged earlier this year.

Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect, was initially arrested outside his Manhattan office in July for the murder of three sex workers. He was later charged with the murder of a fourth victim.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27 are known as the "Gilgo Four."

"This indictment marks a change in the investigation. The grand jury investigation of the so-called 'Gilgo Four' is over…" — Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Jan. 2024.

Heuermann has entered a not guilty plea on the latest charges.

He is expected to appear at 9:30 a.m. at Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead.

Last time Heuermann appeared in court (Jan. 2024), he reportedly said nothing during the proceedings.

DNA from a discarded pizza crust and burner phone evidence tied him to three sex workers (Melissa, Megan, and Amber).

He was formally charged in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, months after being labeled as the prime suspect in her death, when he was arrested in July i n the deaths of three other women.

A hair found in the buckle of this belt used to bind Brainard-Barnes is said to be linked to Heuermann. His daughter’s discarded energy drink taken from a garbage can also matched DNA profiles.

The bodies of the "Gilgo Four" were located within a quarter-mile of one another near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

Riverhead, N.Y.: Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, New York on August 1, 2023. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

What are the Gilgo Beach murders?

The Gilgo Beach murders – the deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 – have long stumped investigators.

Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the remote town of Gilgo Beach on the southern shore of Long Island.

Determining who killed them, and why, has vexed a slew of seasoned homicide detectives through several changes in police leadership.

No arrests have been made in the deaths of the six others found near Gilgo Beach. The grand jury will continue to work to see if there are other possible connections.