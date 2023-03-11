Ghost? Glare? Arizona trucker shares footage of chilling sighting

A truck driver passing through Arizona says his dash cam appears to have caught what looks like a ghost – but of course, that's unconfirmed.

William Church said he was driving on SR 87 near mile marker 200 around 2:30 a.m. on March 11 when he passed by a transparent figure standing on the side of the road.

Church says he was between Phoenix and Payson with no cars in sight.

He described the figure as "just standing in the roadway as I passed by looks like you can see the lines through the legs making the figure."

SR 87 has seen its fair share of deadly car crashes as it's one of the state's main highways to get to and from mountain communities.

What do you think?

