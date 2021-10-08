Get jabbed or get out of town! Politician wants COVID mandate loophole closed

article

Get jabbed, or get out of town. That’s the message from State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who introduced legislation called the Fairly Applying Individual Requirements (FAIR) Vaccine Mandates Act.

Hoylman wants to close a loophole that doesn’t require out-of-town athletes and performers who play and perform at indoor venues in the city to be vaccinated even though audience members have to be.

"I urge Mayor de Blasio to close the loophole," Hoylman said. "He could do that today if he wanted. But if he doesn’t, we’re going to pass a bill in Albany that’s going to force him to do that."

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A spokeswoman for the mayor says City Hall will review the legislation.

As it stands now, Bradley Beal, an unvaccinated NBA star who plays for the Washington Wizards, can play games in New York City because he is not based here. Yet Kyrie Irving, a vaccine skeptic who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, will not be allowed to play in the city if he is unvaccinated.