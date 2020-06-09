George Floyd funeral service: List of speakers, order of service

George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday in Pearland, Texas, following a funeral service in Houston.

The private funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Some guests expected to attend the service include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon.

Floyd’s procession will be escorted by the Houston Police Department to the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, where he will be buried, following the funeral. The interment, estimated to be after 1 p.m., is private.

FOX 26 will carry the funeral service live on-air and on fox26houston.com/live.

Mourners pause by the casket of George Floyd during a funeral service for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ORDER OF SERVICE

The Overture

“The Blood” Sung by Donieta Webb-Thomas

The Prelude

Nobody Like Our God Sung by Rhonda McLemore with the Houston Ensemble (under the direction of Terrence Hartford)

The Entrance

Clergy, Honorary Pallbearers and Family

“Broken but Healed” Total Praise

Final Viewing & Sealing of the Bier

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center

Life Celebration Salutation

Dr. Remus E. Wright & Pastor Mia K. Wright (Senior Pastor and Co-Pastor, The Fountain of Praise Church, Houston, TX)

Musical Selection

“God Will Take Care of You” Sung by Pastor Kim Burrell with the Houston Ensemble

Old Testament Reading

Reverend Arthur Rucker

New Testament Reading

Pastor Emeritus Gusta Booker (Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, Houston, TX)

Prayer of Comfort

Reverend Dr. Mary White

Video Montage with Musical Selection

“A Change is Gonna Come” Sung by Dray Tate

(Video Collage of Protests around the World in the Background with Visual Artist Ange Hillz)

Resolutions

Read by Ive McGregor for The Fountain of Praise, Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church and Jack Yates High School c/o 1993 (All others to be acknowledged)

Musical Selection

“Oh, How Precious” Sung by Kathy Taylor with the Houston Ensemble

Dignitarial Remarks

Joe Biden (Former Vice President of the United States)

Congressman Al Green, 9th Congressional District

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, 18th Congressional District

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Video Montage with Musical Selection

“Hood Cry” Sung by Cal Wayne (Video Collage of Floyd's Performances Without Audio)

Family Expressions

Kathleen McGee, Brandy Bob, Travis Cains

Poem

Earnesia Clabron-Dangerfield (Jack Yates Alum)

Musical Selection

“My Soul’s Been Anchored” Sung by Michael Tolds

Acknowledgement of Clergy

Dr. Remus E. Wright, Senior Pastor

Ministerial Remarks

Rev. William “Bill” Lawson, Pastor Emeritus, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston, TX

Dr. Steve Wells, Senior Pastor, South Main Baptist Church, Houston, TX

Dr. Ralph Douglas West, Sr., Pastor /Founder, The Church Without Walls, Houston, TX

Musical Selection

“We Offer Praise” Sung by Nakitta Foxx with the Houston Ensemble

Silent Reading of The Life and Legacy of George Floyd

Words of Encouragement

Dr. Remus E. Wright, Senior Pastor

Sermonic Solo

“For Every Moutain” Sung by Minister Kurt Carr

Introduction of Eulogist

Bishop James E. Dixon, II, Community of Faith Baptist Church, Houston, TX

The Eulogy

Rev. Al Sharpton

Closing Celebration Salutation

Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston, TX

The Farewell Tribute to Mr. George Floyd

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center Elite Burial Guard

The Departure

Clergy, Dignitaries & Family

“I Shall a Wear a Crown” Sung by Zacardi Cortez

The Entombment

Conducted by: Rev. Martin Moshay & Rev. Charles Wiseman

The Fountain of Praise Church, Houston, TX