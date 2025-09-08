Gen Z’s dating dictionary: What 'shreking', 'benching', and 'cushioning' mean

The Brief Gen Z has coined fresh dating slang like shreking, benching, and cushioning to describe modern relationship dynamics. While older generations once talked about "going steady" or being "pinned," younger singles prefer creative terms that reflect today’s dating culture. Some say the slang shows Gen Z avoids commitment, while others see it as proof that love and language are evolving together.



When it comes to dating, Gen Z seems to have a term for everything.

From shreking to benching, today’s singles are rewriting the language of romance, which can sometimes be hard to keep up with.

The point isn’t just to sound clever; it’s about defining messy, playful, and sometimes cautious dating dynamics.

Featured article

Here's a few and what they mean:

Shreking: Purposely "looking ugly" to take the focus off looks. It’s really about valuing personality, kindness, and connection.

Benching: Keeping someone on the sidelines while you decide if you want to commit.

Cushioning: Like benching, but when you’re already in a relationship, keeping someone else around "just in case."

Breadcrumbing: Leading someone on by sending just enough signals to keep their interest.

Beige flags: Small quirks or habits that aren’t deal-breakers but could become annoying over time.

Gray rocking: Rather than create a lot of drama and get emotional, you act indifferently and distance yourself from the person.

Featured article

What they're saying:

For some, these terms highlight how careful Gen Z is about commitment, creating labels for every stage, or escape route, in relationships. "It’s like they’re afraid to live," one New Yorker joked, noting how many terms are built around keeping options open.

But others see the creativity in language as a reflection of how dating itself is evolving.

With apps, DMs, and countless ways to meet, it makes sense that new rules, and new words, keep popping up.

Featured article

While older couples may shake their heads at the slang, they agree on one thing: the perfect person doesn’t exist. Instead of waiting for "Mr. Right," they say, the goal is learning to grow

Because whether you’re shreking, benching, or cuffing, the one dating term that still matters most might just be the oldest: going steady.