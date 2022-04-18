GBI identifies hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said investigators identified a man found on the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County.

The GBI said the hiker was 41-year-old Pennsylvania resident Stephen Lucas Ryan.

Investigators from the GBI crime lab, FBI and National Missing and Unidentified Persons System collaborated to positively identify the man.

Officials said he was found on Jan. 21, 2022, off the Benton MacKaye Trail on Springer Mountain, which is part of the Appalachian Trail.

According to the GBI, the man was wearing a small gray T-shirt, a gray fleece long sleeve shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants in the size 30x32, gray wool boot socks, and size 10 Keen brand hiking boots.

He was carrying a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter-zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter-zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment, and a small black folding shovel.

