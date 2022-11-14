Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles

Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no less than $500 for the first offense and up to $2,000 for subsequent offenses within a calendar year.

Illegal vehicles have caused multiple injuries and fatalities throughout the years in Paterson. Officials seek to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, property owners and those that use ATVs, snowmobiles, and dirt bikes within the city.