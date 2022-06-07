Man arrested shortly after robbing gas station

article

A man with distinctive tattoos was arrested shortly after robbing a Connecticut gas station.

The Connecticut State Police say it happened Monday in the town of Sharon. A panic alarm was sounded at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 7 just before 1 p.m.

A male wearing all black had robbed the store and left in a dark blue, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was unclear how much money was taken.

A responding state trooper saw a vehicle matching the description on Route 4 in Goshen. The driver matched the description of the suspect, including the neck tattoo.

Police said that Marcus Awbrey, 31, of Cornwall, admitted to the robbery when questioned.

He was arrested with a $2,500 cash bond. He was due back in court on June 20. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.