Garth Brooks to host concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America

If you thought major concerts were over for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, think again.

Country music star Garth Brooks announced that he'll be hosting a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America on June 27.

The exact locations and times will be released soon. Tickets will be limited to help control capacity and social distancing.

Tickets will reportedly go on sale on June 19 and will cost $100, which will cover one passenger car or SUV.

There are several drive-in theaters in operation in Florida, including the Ocala Drive-In Theater which showed first-run movies during the pandemic.

Back in March, Brooks live-streamed an all-acoustic performance featuring himself and wife Trisha Yearwood as the pandemic kept people in their homes. More than 3 million people tuned in, ultimately crashing Facebook Live.