Fun family game night gift ideas

Grab the kids and gather around the table. This selection of games will have you reconnecting and laughing out loud!

Ticket To Ride

Play with the family or launch the game on an Echo device and play against Alexa. Ticket to Ride is an award-winning, cross-country train adventure game. Players collect train cards that enable them to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America. The longer the routes, the more points they earn. Additional points come to those who can fulfill their Destination Tickets by connecting two distant cities, and to the player who builds the longest continuous railway.

MukBang

Inspired by the YouTube craze, Mukbang is a high-intensity, randomized memory game where you match the cards to Mukbang sounds. Press the randomizer burger button to get a Mukbang sound – could be a slurp, crunch, belch and more! Turn over cards and remember which ones are where for when it’s your turn. Got a belching sound? Time to reshuffle the cards! It’s fun for friends and the whole family!

Fire In the Hole

With a retro pop-up book-style game board, the gameplay is simple. Play yer card, fire yer cannonball, and first to link four cannonballs in the ship be the winner! Fire In the Hole is 100% plastic-free, biodegradable, and carbon-neutral, making it one of the most sustainable games on the market.

Linkee

Nick Jonas is Linkee’s biggest fan, so he decided to bring his favorite trivia game to the U.S. Can you figure out what links ‘cheese’, ‘waffle’, ‘french’ and ‘curly’ — that’s right, they’re all fries! It’s a family quiz game where you don’t need to know all the answers. This is the kind of trivia game where everybody can play along. All you need to do is answer four little questions to find one big link.

Sink ‘N Sand

Sink ‘N Sand Midnight Jungle is unlike any other kids game you will find, with the inclusion of the iconic and mega-popular Kinetic Sand. And it’s a great addition to your child’s collection of sensory fidget toys. On a wild jungle adventure, Sink ‘n Sally, Sunk ‘n Duncan, Slip ‘n Sam, and Fall n’ Fran come across sand unlike any they’ve ever seen. Before they can even say "quicksand" aloud, they’re trapped by the fast-sinking sand! Be the last one standing tall when the quicksand falls to win this fun game.

Pik Qwik

There are four categories: Same Name, Mix Up, On Topic, and Rhyme Around. When you flip over one of these cards you must follow the rules of it and create a word faster than your opponents to WIN! Pik Qwik is an excellent addition to game night. It is enjoyed by kids, teens, and adults alike. It’s a great family bonding activity that encourages strategic and quick thinking!

It’s Bananas

It's Bananas is the viral smash-hit party game that will have your friends and family howling from the first squat to the last backward thrust. The gameplay is super simple; split into teams, spin the spinner, and the player who completes the challenge first – using only their tail – wins the round. Whoever collects the most banana tokens wins! One squat and you’ll be hooked.

Slam Words

Slam Words is the fastest word search game ever! Shake the cup and slam it shut to reveal three letters. Quickly find a word that uses the three letters and pass the cup to the next player who has to find a new word, or they are out. This game is highly portable for fun anywhere.

