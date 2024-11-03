Here's what Gallup's final poll says about Trump, Harris

The Brief Kamala Harris is slightly more favored than Donald Trump by Americans, according to a new Gallup poll. Harris and her running mate Tim Walz also earned a higher favorability rating than Trump and his running mate JD Vance.



Americans are giving their final view of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump with the presidential election several days away.

Gallup released its final preelection assessment asking respondents how they feel about the presidential and vice-presidential candidates based on a favorable and unfavorable opinion.

Approximately 49% of Americans have a favorable view of Harris compared to 44% viewing Trump favorably. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, has a higher favorable rating at 45% than JD Vance, Trump’s vice-presidential pick, at 39%.

According to Gallup, Walz among the four candidates, has a higher favorable than unfavorable rating, compared to Trump and Vance who are viewed more unfavorably.

Among independent voters, Harris is viewed favorably by 44% and Trump by 42%, while Walz has a narrow advantage over Vance, 39% to 36%.

Harris’ higher favorable rating compared to Trump nationally is significant, given that the candidate with the higher favorable rating has usually won recent presidential elections, Gallup noted.

Earlier this month, Gallup used a different metric of favorability and determined that Trump and Harris were almost tied , with 50% of Americans giving Trump a positive rating from +1 to +5 and 48% doing the same for Harris.

Gallup gathered data for their October poll using several key criteria about the state of the nation and the presidential campaign. The analytics and advisory company previously reported on the electoral significance using these key metrics in a September poll.