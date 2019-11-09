Funeral to be held for veteran killed in violent Atlanta carjacking

Family and friends will say a final goodbye Saturday to a Navy veteran killed in a violent carjacking.

Renae Alexander died last Saturday. The 44-year-old woman served in the Navy for two years and was working in southwest Atlanta as a property manager.

Police say Alexander was helping a friend move into the Columbia at Mechanicsville Station Apartments in southwest Atlanta when a group of armed masked men rushed them.

MORE: Mother, Navy Veteran killed in southwest Atlanta carjacking

The carjackers got away with one car and shot Alexander and another person in the process.

Her killers remain on the run.

Advertisement

A funeral for Alexander will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Central Holiness Church on Washington Street in southwest Atlanta.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.