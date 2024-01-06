Funeral held for Imam shot, killed outside Newark, NJ, mosque

A funeral prayer service was held for Imam Hassan Sharif who was gunned down outside of Masjid Muhammad in Newark, New Jersey--where he served as a faith leader.

The service took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the NIA Masjid & Community Center less than two miles away from where the incident occurred.

Large crowds gathered to honor the fallen Imam.

"This incident has shaken our community to it's core," — Dina Sayedahmed, CAIR New Jersey, Communication Manager

Posters read, "to God we belong and to Him we shall return," a phrase commonly recited by Muslims in times of grief.

Imam Hassan Sharif was shot and killed near South Orange Avenue and Camden Street in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

"I can not describe how it makes us feel…" — Tanasia Ransom, Imam Hassan Sharif's daughter

"I was really in shock and disappointed, but it is the world we live in," one woman said.

"He did everything he could for churches, mosques, masjids, and synagogues," another woman said.

In a statement, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy offered condolences to the mosque's community members.

"I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship," Murphy said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's office is offering $25,000 for information related to an arrest.