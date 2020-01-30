Funeral held for boy who died in freezing garage

An eight-year-old boy who allegedly died from hypothermia after being forced to sleep in an unheated garage will be laid to rest on Long Island Thursday.

Thomas Valva's father, NYPD Officer Michael Valva, 40, and his fiance, Angela Pollina, 42, were indicted by a grand jury and appeared in court Wednesday to face charges related to the Jan. 17 death. New charges in the grand jury indictment are expected to be announced during the couple's arraignment next week.

Justyna Zubko-Valva, Thomas' mother, had reportedly alleged ongoing abuse of her children by their father and his girlfriend to authorities, but the children remained in their father's care.

Thomas' brothers, Andrew, 6, and Anthony, 10, were transferred to the temporary custody of their mother.

A funeral was held for Thomas Valva, 8, at St. Elizabeth Church in Melville, Long Island.

On Wednesday, the same day as a wake for Thomas was attended by family, friends, and strangers, a rally for reform was held outside the Nassau County Court House where dozens demanded the removal of three judges involved in the case.

Protesters are calling for an investigation of the judicial system that they say is plagued by corruption.

Thomas' funeral was held at St. Elizabeth Church in Melville. He will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

Temperatures had plunged to 19 degrees the last night of Thomas' life. His body's temperature was reportedly only 76 degrees when he was discovered.