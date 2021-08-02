Funeral for Biz Markie held on Long Island

Big names in hip hop, family, friends, and fans spent Monday remembering the life and legacy of Biz Markie, formally known as Marcel Theo Hall.

"He's a legend," Montell Jordan said. "He's my friend."

Hundreds came out to the Patchogue Theatre in Patchogue, not far from where Markie grew up, to bid a final farewell, the sign outside billing it as The Final Show.

Biz Markie died last month after complications from diabetes. He was just 57 but in that time managed to leave a lasting impact on everyone who knew and admired him.

"For people that don't know him, the music will last forever," Teddy Ted of Awesome 2 said. "The people who do know him, his jokes, how funny he was."

He earned the nickname the Clown Prince of Hip Hop. Professionally, Markie had a unique and nontraditional approach to music. And personally, he was the epitome of love and unity, a sentiment echoed in Rev. Al Sharpton's eulogy.

"Everyone in this room is here because Biz earned our attendance 'cause he was always there for us," Sharpton said.

Markie appeared on TV shows and made cameos in movies. He managed to reinvent himself as an artist and then transitioned to a DJ all while remaining relevant.

He leaves behind a wife, many family members, and close friends.

