Fallen Newark police officer Joseph Azcona posthumously promoted at funeral

The Brief The funeral for fallen Newark Police Det. Joseph Azcona, 26, was held at Cathedral Basilica Roman Catholic Church. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant during Friday's service. Azcona was shot and killed in the line of duty. A 14-year-old boy was charged in his murder.



Family and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to Newark Police Det. Joseph Azcona, 26, at his funeral, where he was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

Azcona was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. A 14-year-old boy was charged in his murder.

Dignitaries from federal, state, and county public safety agencies, local municipalities and the City of Newark attended the Friday services at Cathedral Basilica Roman Catholic Church on Ridge Street.

Boy, 14, charged after Azcona, partner shot

The backstory:

Azcona and another Newark police officer, who has not been named, were shot around 6:37 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Carteret last Friday. They "didn't even get a chance to step out of the vehicle before he was shot," officials said. A 14-year-old boy and four others are now in custody.

Both cops were taken to University Hospital, where 26-year-old Azcona, a five-year-veteran of the force, was pronounced dead. Azcona's family and five brothers were by his side when he died Saturday morning, and he was posthumously promoted to detective.

The other officer is in critical condition, and his name has not yet been released.

Police are now trying to determine why a 14-year-old boy had a gun and thought he could use it against the police. He was charged with murder and attempted murder and suffered non-life threatening injuries.



