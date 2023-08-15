Trump, Giuliani, others face 6-month deadline as Fulton County DA aims for speedy trial

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would like the case against Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and 17 others to go to trial in the next six months.

Former Federal Prosecutor Scott Tenley says that the timeline is unrealistic.

However, by giving that timetable she is sending a message.

"We are moving quickly. You can't hide behind this broad indictment and broad charges to hope this goes away in a couple of years and that should encourage plea agreements that could encourage people to cooperate," Tenley said.

The 98-page indictment alleges the 19 defendants conspired to unlawfully change the outcome of the election and overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Trump remains defiant posting on social media that on Monday he will release a "large, complex, detailed, but, irrefutable report on the presidential election fraud which took place in Georgia."

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp quickly fired back.

"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward," Kemp said.

At the heart of the DA's case is Georgia's RICO law. It is the same law Giuliani used back in the 1980s to take down the mafia in New York when he was the U.S. Attorney. He said this in an interview in 2000.

"I'll withstand my record of having prosecuted and put in prison more members of the mafia than any U.S. Attorney in history," Giuliani said.

Now, the man once called America's Mayor for guiding and comforting New York and the country through the shock and heartbreak of 9-11 must defend himself in a court of law.