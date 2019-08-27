Frontier Airlines to fly 15 nonstop routes from Newark

article

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines is going to start flying 15 nonstop routes out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Along with 13 domestic destinations, the airline will also fly to Cancun, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

In a kickoff sale, Frontier is offering introductory fares as low as $15 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and a "kids fly free" offer.

Other cities with direct service include Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Phoenix, Raleigh, N.C., Ontario, California and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Some routes will start in November and the rest will begin in March and April 2020.

Frontier says its flights from Newark will operate entirely outside afternoon hours, which have some of the longest delays at the airport.