From pandemic to published author for 5-year-old from Queens

While most of us spent the coronavirus lockdown binge-watching television or making a sourdough starter, one little girl from Queens was writing down some big thoughts.

Five-year-old Egypt Bush felt deprived of her literary opportunities when her go-to library in Cambria Heights, Queens closed at the start of the pandemic. So she and her family took matters into their own hands.

“Because of the virus we were stuck in the house with just the books that she had which weren’t that many so I was forced to read her the same bedtime stories over and over again and eventually I said you know what come up with your own story,” said Egypt’s dad, Rahiem Bush.

“I love writing in my notebook,” said Egypt.

So far Egypt has written and self-published three children’s books plus a coloring book-- all of which are sold online through Amazon. The first book, called ‘Superhero Town’ is about essential workers in the city coming together to fight coronavirus. It’s a view of the pandemic through the eyes of a child. This is Egypt’s message to all her readers.

“I want to say be positive and be good. And make sure you have a great day and don’t get coronavirus,” said the young author.

Egypt has sold nearly a thousand books since June and hopes to see that number continue to climb. She turns six years old this month. Her goal for this coming year is to keep writing, keep motivating her peers and keep getting straight A’s in school!