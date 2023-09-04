Expand / Collapse search

From Hamilton to Wicked: NYC Broadway Week showcases the best in theater

NEW YORK CITY - Attention theatergoers, tickets are now on sale for NYC Broadway Week!

NYC Broadway Week runs from September 4 to 17th.

Theatergoers can get 2-for-1 tickets to 24 Broadway productions. 

Participating shows include:


1. & Juliet 
2. Aladdin 
3. A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical 
4. Back to the Future: The Musical
5. The Book of Mormon 
6. Chicago  
7. The Cottage
8. Hadestown 
9. Hamilton 
10. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 
11. Here Lies Love 
12. Jaja’s African Hair Braiding 
13. Kimberly Akimbo 
14. The Lion King 
15. MJ The Musical 
16. Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
17. Once Upon a One More Time 
18. Purlie Victorious
19. Six: The Musical 
20. The Shark is Broken 
21. Shucked
22. Some Like It Hot 
23. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 
24. Wicked 

Tickets are available here.