From Hamilton to Wicked: NYC Broadway Week showcases the best in theater

article

Attention theatergoers, tickets are now on sale for NYC Broadway Week!

NYC Broadway Week runs from September 4 to 17th.

Theatergoers can get 2-for-1 tickets to 24 Broadway productions.

Participating shows include:



1. & Juliet

2. Aladdin

3. A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical

4. Back to the Future: The Musical

5. The Book of Mormon

6. Chicago

7. The Cottage

8. Hadestown

9. Hamilton

10. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

11. Here Lies Love

12. Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

13. Kimberly Akimbo

14. The Lion King

15. MJ The Musical

16. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

17. Once Upon a One More Time

18. Purlie Victorious

19. Six: The Musical

20. The Shark is Broken

21. Shucked

22. Some Like It Hot

23. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

24. Wicked

Tickets are available here.