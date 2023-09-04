From Hamilton to Wicked: NYC Broadway Week showcases the best in theater
NEW YORK CITY - Attention theatergoers, tickets are now on sale for NYC Broadway Week!
NYC Broadway Week runs from September 4 to 17th.
Theatergoers can get 2-for-1 tickets to 24 Broadway productions.
Participating shows include:
1. & Juliet
2. Aladdin
3. A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical
4. Back to the Future: The Musical
5. The Book of Mormon
6. Chicago
7. The Cottage
8. Hadestown
9. Hamilton
10. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
11. Here Lies Love
12. Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
13. Kimberly Akimbo
14. The Lion King
15. MJ The Musical
16. Moulin Rouge! The Musical
17. Once Upon a One More Time
18. Purlie Victorious
19. Six: The Musical
20. The Shark is Broken
21. Shucked
22. Some Like It Hot
23. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
24. Wicked
Tickets are available here.