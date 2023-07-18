Expand / Collapse search

From dolls to drama: Summer's hottest movies collide in 'Barbenheimer'

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

'Barbenheimer' double feature

Movie lovers are geared up for a big weekend with both Oppenheimer and Barbie opening Friday. FOX 5 NY's Christine Russo shows us how this trend started.

One of the summer’s most anticipated movies, Barbie, hits theaters this weekend.

As does, Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, Oppenheimer.

The films likely couldn’t be more different. 

One is a hot pink-filled comedy about the iconic doll and the other, a three-hour-long drama about a man who built the atomic bomb.

Related

HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing
article

HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing

The HGTV star was rushed to the ICU after attending the ‘Barbie’ premiere.

But instead of competing at the box office though, the movies are sharing the spotlight and drawing double the crowd. It’s a phenomenon now known as, "Barbenheimer".

AMC theaters say they’ve already sold their members more than 40,000 tickets to see both, and on the same day.

"Honestly, something like this at the box office is actually really rare," Angelique Jackson, Senior Entertainment Reporter at Variety, tells FOX 5.

Jackson says there's a reason people are drawn to these films.

However, more than a decade ago there was a similar situation. The two summer hits that year were The Dark Knight and Mama Mia.

Featured

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after 7 years of marriage
article

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after 7 years of marriage

"Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting a divorce