French hospital releases footage of intensive care unit helping battle coronavirus pandemic

A hospital in Paris has released footage from an intensive care unit on the frontline of the effort against the coronavirus outbreak.

Doctors at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital treat seriously ill patients with life-threatening symptoms.

French health authorities have reported almost 12,612 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus, including 450 who have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

