FREE things to do for America's 250th birthday in NY, NJ, CT

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The Brief America250 celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary with events leading up to July 4, 2026. The tri-state area features tall ship parades, reenactments and historic programming. Many events are free and family friendly.



The Tri-State Area is gearing up to mark a major American milestone.

SKIP TO: NY | NJ | CT

What we know:

America250 is the nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, with events happening across the country leading up to July 4, 2026.

From historical exhibits to community celebrations and Fourth of July festivities, the initiative highlights the nation’s past, present and future.

Here is a guide to free things to do across the Tri-State area.

A visitor from Louisiana wears an American flag T-shirt in Times Square during the US Independence Day holiday in New York on July 4, 2021. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

From massive tall ship parades to Revolutionary War reenactments, New York is a centerpiece of the national America250 celebration.

Sunrise Walk Across the Brooklyn Bridge

For Idealist Day on Tuesday, May, 5, in New York, start the day with a moment of beauty and community by walking across the Brooklyn Bridge at sunrise.

July 5, 6 a.m., Brooklyn Bridge Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge

Sail4th 250 Parade of Sail

A kickoff maritime procession featuring tall ships from around the world sailing through New York Harbor as part of a global celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

July 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., East River at Hell Gate Bridge, New York, NY

Sail4th 250 International Parade of Tall Ships

A historic Fourth of July spectacle expected to be the largest peacetime maritime gathering in U.S. history, with international naval ships, tall ships and aerial displays.

July 4, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Port of New York and New Jersey

Siege 1759

A living history event featuring reenactments, demonstrations and interactive programming that bring 18th century military life to life.

July 3 through July 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Fort Niagara, 102 Morrow Plaza, Youngstown, NY

Let Freedom Ring

A family-friendly event with historical programming, activities and exhibits celebrating independence and early American history.

June 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Senate House State Historic Site, 296 Fair St., Kingston, NY

Spy Through Parks

An outdoor educational program that explores spycraft and intelligence used during the American Revolution through hands on activities.

June 20, 11 a.m., Hempstead Lake State Park, 1000 Lake Drive, West Hempstead, NY

An Ongoing Revolution: Black History and the Ten Broeck Mansion

An exhibit exploring Black history and the evolving story of freedom in America through the lens of a historic Albany site.

Through Aug. 19, Albany County Historical Association, 9 Ten Broeck Place, Albany, NY

New Jersey highlights its key role in the Revolutionary War with immersive reenactments and historic site celebrations.

Independence Day at Monmouth Battlefield

A Fourth of July event featuring reenactments, demonstrations and family activities at one of the most important Revolutionary War battle sites.

July 4, 4 p.m., Monmouth Battlefield State Park, 16 Business Route 33, Manalapan Township, NJ

Independence Day at Washington Crossing

A commemorative event marking George Washington’s historic crossing, with interpretive programming and demonstrations.

July 4, 12:09 p.m., Washington Crossing State Park, 355 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville, NJ

Ice Cream Social at Grover Cleveland Birthplace

A casual Independence Day celebration at the birthplace of the former president with tours and family friendly activities.

July 4, 12 p.m., 207 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell, NJ

Battle of Monmouth Reenactment

A large scale reenactment recreating the 1778 battle with costumed interpreters, drills and live demonstrations.

June 20 through June 21, Monmouth Battlefield, Manalapan Township, NJ

Connecticut is focusing on community service and civic engagement as part of the America250 initiative.

Greatest American Cleanup

A volunteer driven initiative encouraging residents to participate in beautification and environmental cleanup efforts tied to the national celebration.

Ongoing, 1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT

See more events to help celebrate America's 250th here.