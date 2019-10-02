Free Lyft program in queens helps seniors get to the doctor

The Queens Community House in Forest Hills has been providing senior citizens with transportation to their doctor’s appointments, but now thanks to a partnership with the ride-sharing app Lyft, they can offer the service to even more neighborhoods for free.

Lyft, along with Forest Hills Stadium, are picking up the costs of providing free transportation for seniors to any doctor in New York City. The service is available to seniors who are members of Queens Community House.

The nonprofit has been providing transportation in Forest Hills and Rego Park.