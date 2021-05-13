Free dog food giveaway in Suffolk County on Saturday

article

If you need some help putting food in your pooch's dish, the Suffolk County SPCA and Suffolk County Sheriff's Office can help. They'll be giving out free dog food on Long Island this weekend.

"Pet owners may have experienced a need for dog food," Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said. "We are here as a resource and safety net for our community."

Health Extensions of Hauppauge donated the dog food, which is limited to one bag per family, Gross said.

The food giveaway is on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (as long as the supply lasts) at Stotzky Memorial Park in Riverhead.

Veterinarians remain busy during pandemic

If you don't need food for your pets but you'd like to help, you can donate instead.

"We will be happy to accept pet food donations but they must be in unopened bags or cans and cannot be expired," Gross said.

So if you can help, please do.

If you have any questions, call the Suffolk SPCA at 631-382-7722.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!