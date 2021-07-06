Free condoms available at Chicago Public Schools beginning this fall

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:41 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
12
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:43 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:42 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

Free condoms available at Chicago Public Schools beginning this fall

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Illinois
FOX TV Digital Team

Free condoms at Chicago public schools this Fall

Starting this Fall, any Chicago public school with students fifth grade or older will have free condoms.

CHICAGO - Starting this fall, free condoms will be available at Chicago Public Schools with students fifth grade or older.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports this is part of a new policy passed by the CPS Board of Education in December.

Under the CPS policy, schools that teach fifth grade and up must maintain a condom availability program.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will provide condoms to 600 CPS schools to help prevent teen pregnancies, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Until now, principals have used their own discretion on sex-related education and resources.

To start, elementary schools will get 250 condoms and high schools will get 1,000. When a school runs out, principals will be told to request more from CPS and CDPH.

In alignment with state standards, CPS’ sex-ed curriculum includes lessons on puberty, hygiene, gender identity, relationships, sexual harassment, birth control, abstinence and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

CPS schools will also be required to have free menstruation products available due an Illinois law passed in Springfield, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.