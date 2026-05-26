FREE Brooklyn bus connects Domino Park and Prospect Park

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The Brief The Ordinary launched a free limited-run express bus service Tuesday connecting Domino Park in Williamsburg and Prospect Park in Brooklyn through June 9. The shuttle aims to cut travel time between the two destinations in half by offering a direct route that avoids subway transfers through Manhattan. Daily service includes weekday hours from noon to 7 p.m. and expanded weekend service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with live tracking available online.



The skincare brand The Ordinary is launching a free, limited-run bus service connecting two popular Brooklyn parks in an effort to ease one of the borough’s more cumbersome commutes.

SKIP TO: FREE BUS SCHEDULE

What we know:

Beginning Tuesday, The Ordinary Bus will run direct between Domino Park in Williamsburg and Prospect Park in Brooklyn, offering riders an alternative to subway routes that often require traveling through Manhattan to get between the two neighborhoods.

The service will operate through June 9.

Free shuttle aims to ease Brooklyn commute

The route will run nonstop between Kent Avenue and South 5th Street near Domino Park and Eastern Parkway outside the Brooklyn Public Library.

Weekday service will run from noon to 7 p.m., while weekend hours will extend from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional weekend morning departures are scheduled from Domino Park at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from Prospect Park at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Daily departures from Domino Park are set for noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Buses departing Prospect Park are scheduled for 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Riders will be able to track buses in real time through theordinarybus.com.

Brand says route focuses on accessibility

The Ordinary, a skincare company known for its minimalist branding and lower-cost products, said the initiative is intended to reflect the company’s focus on accessibility and convenience.

What they're saying:

"In a city where crosstown transit is notoriously fragmented, often requiring a 50-plus minute subway detour through Manhattan, The Ordinary Bus offers a direct, efficient and free alternative," the company said in a statement.

Jesper Rasmussen, global brand president of The Ordinary, is expected to attend a press preview Tuesday morning ahead of the public launch.